On Friday, the canine stars of "Lady and the Tramp" hit the red carpet to celebrate the remake of the 1955 Disney animated classic and they looked paw-sitively fabulous!

Monte, who plays Tramp, with Rose, who plays Lady, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

While Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux may voice Lady and the Tramp respectively, the on-screen pups were the real stars of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Rose, who plays Lady, struck her signature hind-leg pose for the cameras while Monte, who takes a star turn as Tramp, gazed adorably at the members of the pup-arazzi.

Hilary Duff with Rose and Monte. Image Group LA / The Walt Disney Company

It was obvious to all onlookers that there was some serious chemistry between the spaghetti-slurping stars.

Hilary Duff, who was in attendance at D23 to promote the sequel of her beloved series "Lizzie McGuire," got smooches from the doggy duo.

Cuteness overload! Image Group LA / The Walt Disney Company

Everyone on the red carpet was buzzing about Monte, the 2-year-old terrier mix who portrays Tramp.

Monte is a proud rescue dog. Disney producers spotted him at the HALO Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenix, Arizona after he was transferred there from their Las Cruces, New Mexico, location. HALO hopes Monte's star turn will encourage others to adopt and not shop when they're looking for a new furry friend.

Monte, the rescue dog, who plays Tramp.

The shelter is proud of their "movie star" who was adopted by a family in California and is now hot dogging it in Hollywood.

Shelter dog Monte really looks like Tramp from Disney's Classic "Lady and the Tramp"-Rescued by @HALORSQ Monty was adopted by a family in California and now he's starring in the remake live-action film. Movie opens this November #LadyandtheTramp #HaloAnimalRescue @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tdYTAZo5Wm — Christine Goodfriend (@GoodfriendC) August 20, 2019

The Disney film tells the story of Lady, a pampered cocker spaniel whose life changes when her owners have a baby. Lady finds herself on the street and is befriended by Tramp, a rough-and-tumble mutt. An unlikely romance develops between the two dogs, and the pair embark on an incredible adventure.

The other dogs in the film are voiced by Sam Elliot as Trusty the Bloodhound, Ashley Jensen as Jock the Scottish Terrier, Benedict Wong as Bull the Bulldog and Janelle Monáe as Peg the Pekingese. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann lend their talents to the live-action roles playing Lady's owners.

"Lady and the Tramp" will premiere exclusively November 12 on Disney+, making it the first remake to not receive a theatrical release.