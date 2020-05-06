On Wednesday, Lady Gaga announced a new release date for her highly anticipated next studio album, "Chromatica."

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album was scheduled to be released on April 10, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic

The album cover for "Chromatica." Lady Gaga

"While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on with this global pandemic," she said in a note posted on social media. "I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base... we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times."

A new release date for "Chromatica" has been announced. Here's everything we know about the new album.

When will "Chromatica" come out?

The new Lady Gaga album will be released on May 29, 2020. It will be available in a variety of physical formats including standard CD, vinyl in various colors and cassettes in various colors.

Are there any collaborations on "Chromatica"?

Lady Gaga's new album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink. The album is executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga.

The 34-year-old pop star also worked with producer Max Martin for the album's first single.

"He's an amazing producer," she told Zane Lowe. "I've never worked with him, I've always sort of gone, 'I write my own music, I produce myself, I don't need to work with Max, right?'"

"I decided to stop being an a------, meet him at least, you know?"

In fact, she worked with a variety of different producers for the creation of "Chromatica."

"These records got passed around to so many different people," she said. "There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give to the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me."

What is the tracklist for "Chomatica"?

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. "Stupid Love"

4. "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande)

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" (with Blackpink)

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" (with Elton John)

15. "1000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

What are the singles for "Chromatica"?

So far, the only single from the album that has been released is “Stupid Love.” That track debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 300 million streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10.

The video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone, went to No. 1 trending on YouTube worldwide upon release and currently has more than 70 million views.

What has Lady Gaga been saying about the new album?

Gaga opened up to Paper about "Chromatica" in their recent cover story on the pop star.

"This isn't Joanne," she said, referring to her last studio album. She later described "Chromatica" as "dancing through pain."

"I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile," she told the publication. "I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments. And by the way, I'm not standing over here with a flag going, 'I'm all healed, everything's perfect.' It's not; it's a fight all the time. I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days. Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened. So if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life."

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said, "We are definitely dancing."

"I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear of (and) what they tell me to tell the world, and I put it into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure. I want people to dance and feel happy."

Her main goal with this new album? To release music that will become part of people's "daily lives" and that will "make them happy every single day."

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album "Chromatica" comes out May 29, 2020.

