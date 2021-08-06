Lady Gaga gets teary-eyed in new music video with Tony Bennett

You’ll get a kick out of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga teaming up again.

The duo, who first collaborated on their 2014 album, “Cheek to Cheek,” have gotten together once more on “I Get a Kick Out of You,” the first single from their new album, “Love for Sale,” which features the stars covering the songs of Cole Porter.

The pair released a video for the track on Friday. In the clip, Gaga, looking understated in a simple black dress, stands at a microphone, while Bennett does the same, appearing dapper as he’s dressed to the nines in a suit. The stars also share moments of embracing and Gaga resting her head on Bennett's shoulder. At one point, a closeup of Gaga reveals tears in her eyes.

The first minute is a slow, casual number, but the tune then speeds up, as the Grammy winners put a refreshing and upbeat spin on the standard, which has been covered over the years by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

“Love for Sale” will be released Oct. 1.

“This historic album will be Tony’s last studio recording, showcasing the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music with both duet and solo selections from both artists,” a press release noted.

Gaga and Bennett have a tough act to follow after the massive success of “Cheek to Cheek.” The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won the Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album.

Bennett’s family revealed earlier this year he has Alzheimer’s disease. The recording sessions for the album were done after he had learned of his diagnosis, the press release said.

Gaga and Bennett performed a pair of concerts together at New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall this week.