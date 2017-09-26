Lady Gaga thanks Beyonce for gifts during struggle with chronic pain

share tweet pin email

It is no secret that Lady Gaga has been having a tough 2017. Earlier this month, the 31-year-old musician canceled the European leg of her Joanne World Tour. The announcement came just days after she revealed on Twitter she suffers from fibromyalgia, a debilitating pain disorder.

On social media, the hitmaker, whose given name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta, has been vocal about the mental and physical toll the disorder, which can be difficult to diagnose and even more difficult to treat, has taken on her. But she hasn’t been alone in her struggle.

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

The entertainer posted on Instagram Tuesday, thanking gal pal and former “Telephone” collaborator Beyoncé for sending gifts to show her support. In the selfie, the star relaxes in an “Ivy Park” sweatshirt, with a rosary around her neck.

“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Beyonce's gifts helped Lady Gaga push through a difficult day dealing with pain.

Hours later, she posted a photo of roses gifted by Beyoncé, accompanied by an anecdote of the "Lemonade" artist’s impact on her career.

Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

“If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Fibromyalgia affects an estimated 5 million people 18 or older nationwide, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Symptoms can include fatigue, widespread pain, difficulty sleeping, headaches and numbness or tingling.

Gaga has previously posted on social media about the stigma of suffering from an invisible disorder like fibromyalgia. She emphasized her fight against the condition, while expressing concerns that fans might think she is “being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.”

Gaga reveals even more about her condition in her Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” which premiered Sept. 22. In it, director Chris Moukarbel provides an intimate look not only at Gaga’s career, but at her ongoing struggle with fibromyalgia.