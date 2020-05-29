Is Lady Gaga singing about ex-fiancé Christian Carino on her new album?

Lady Gaga opened up about the meaning behind many of the songs on her new album, "Chromatica," during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe last week.

While revealing that some of the album's songs were inspired by past romances, the musician never mentioned if specific tracks were about her ex-fiancé Christian Carino. But, now that fans have heard the album, many believe the song "Fun Tonight," throws shade at the 51-year-old talent agent.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in February 2019 after two years of dating. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"You love the paparazzi, love the fame / Even though it causes me pain," Gaga sings on the track. "I feel like I'm in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell."

The chorus finds Gaga lamenting, "Maybe it's time for us to say goodbye."

Soon after "Chromatica" dropped on Friday, Gaga's fans flooded Twitter with their insights.

"fun tonight. I LOVE THE INTRO. also can we talk about the lyrics? i feel sooo sad with this one. THE VOCALS ALSO OMG SO PWERFUL. is this for Carino?" one fan tweeted.

"I love the carino shade on fun tonight," another wrote.

"fun tonight drags carino so hard OMFG SHE SNAPPED" a third fan chimed in.

Gaga and Carino got engaged in October 2018, and went their separate ways in February 2019 after two years of dating.

Gaga may be singing about a romance gone bad on "Fun Tonight," but it's clear she and new beau Michael Polansky are having a blast together. On Friday, the Grammy winner shared a cute video on Instagram of her and the tech entrepreneur celebrating the release of "Chromatica" with a goofy dance at home.

The couple, who've been quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic, even kept their protective face masks on as they boogied down together.

