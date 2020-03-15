Lady Gaga has posted a message to her fans about self-quarantining at home as a best practice of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 33-year-old singer shared this news Saturday on Instagram writing, “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups.”

“I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it,” she continued. “I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Public health experts have been urging people to practice social distancing by staying home and avoiding crowds. This would include scaling back on everyday actions like shaking hands, eliminating nonessential travel and opting to work from home.

Social distancing can help with your own personal risk status, but its main purpose is to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus to others through your day-to-day activities.

While quarantine is typically for people who aren’t sick yet but have come into contact with the illness, some people are preparing for a city or nationwide quarantine similar to what other countries in Europe are doing, including Italy.

Due to the enforcement of social distancing in some areas across the United States, large gatherings have been canceled to avoid having crowds gathered together closely in a confined space. Large annual festivals like Coachella have been moved, concerts and tours have been canceled or postponed, even Broadway has gone dark for the month to follow protocol to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus.

With social distancing, it can feel difficult to be connected in the wake of public gatherings being canceled for public safety. Lady Gaga’s former backup dancer, Mark Kanemura, decided to use social media to bridge that gap during this time of uncertainty.

The Los Angeles-based dancer hosted a virtual dance party Thursday on his Instagram in an effort to let people connect and “let off some steam.”