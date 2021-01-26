Lady Gaga just shared a rare pic of her boyfriend, Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga shared this photo in a recent Instagram post. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

The pop superstar, 34, posted a sweet Instagram photo of her and Polansky sharing a kiss through their masks on Inauguration Day. She captioned the photo with a dove emoji, possibly a reference to the golden dove brooch she wore as she performed the national anthem.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official last February. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

When she wasn’t singing, Gaga sat close to Polansky during the inauguration ceremony.

Lady Gaga and Polansky shared a moment with Jennifer Lopez, who also performed at the inauguration. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The couple were seated near Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who also performed a medley of songs.

Gaga and her beau went Instagram official with their relationship last February, when the singer shared a photo of her and Polansky on a boat after they were spotted together at the Super Bowl.

She has shared occasional photos of Polansky since then, posting a photo last March about quarantining together.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves,” she wrote in the caption.

The “Rain On Me” singer shared another Instagram photo of Polansky in April as she thanked her co-fundraisers in a post referring to the "One World: Together At Home" benefit concert.

She also called Polansky the “love of my life” in an interview with MSNBC last April.

In general, though, the couple have kept their relationship largely private. Polansky does not have a showbiz background. His LinkedIn page says he is the CEO of the Parker Group and co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.