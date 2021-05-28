'Cause baby... you were born that way! Little monsters, get ready, because Lady Gaga is giving you exactly what you want: more music! Kind of.

On Friday, the 34-year-old musician announced she will be releasing a special edition "Born This Way" album in honor of its 10th anniversary. According to a release sent by a representative for Gaga, the album will feature the 14 songs from the original album, but in "new packaging." In addition, there will also be six reimagined versions of songs from the album created by artists "representing and advocating" for the LGBTQ community.

Her second studio album, "Born This Way," was a commercial success for Lady Gaga, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling more than 1 million units in its first week. Numerous singles charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 100 as well, including the title track, which debuted at No. 1. The album has been hailed by music critics, and was even ranked on Rolling Stone's 2020 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. ("Born This Way" was number 484.)

The first of those reimagined tracks was released on Friday: “Judas” by bounce music icon Big Freedia.

“'Judas' was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project!” Big Freedia said in a statement sent to TODAY. “To me, 'Judas' is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

The other songs that will be reimagined include "Marry the Night,” “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)," “Yoü and I," “The Edge of Glory” and “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)."

Friday's announcement comes as Lady Gaga has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of the original "Born This Way" album and its legacy. On Sunday, the mayor of West Hollywood, a popular LGBTQ destination, declared May 23 "Born This Way Day" and awarded Gaga with a key to the city.

Lady Gaga arrives at "Born This Way Day" in the city of West Hollywood. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being 'Born This Way,'" Lady Gaga wrote in a caption paired with photos from the event.

Lady Gaga poses on the "Born This Way Day" street mural. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all."

"Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary" album will be released on June 18.