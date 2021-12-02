Lady Gaga recalls what she 'did wrong' during pre-fame 'Sopranos' cameo

Lady Gaga has become quite the actor, from her big-screen debut in "A Star Is Born" to her latest turn in the "House of Gucci" that is garnering her some Oscar buzz. But her acting career actually began many years ago when she appeared as an extra in the HBO drama 'The Sopranos."

"I have grown a lot as an actor," Gaga told Entertainment Weekly. "I studied a lot since I had that role. It wasn't really a role in 'The Sopranos.' It was an extra in one scene."

In 2001, Gaga — birth name Stefani Germanotta — appeared uncredited in season three, episode eight as a high school teenager. During a scene when A.J. Soprano and his friends break into the high school pool, Gaga can be seen smoking and eating pizza in the stands with a few other girls.

"When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," Gaga, 35, said. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene! In the scene, I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh ... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh when I watch that."

Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" on Aug. 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival. VINCENZO PINTO / AFP via Getty Images

But much has changed since two decades ago.

"The nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you're willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you're working with," Gaga, who won a Golden Globe for her performance in "American Horror Story: Hotel," added. "Allow yourself to be surprised by your vulnerability, by your feelings and truly be open."

This is her reality for her latest role in "House of Gucci" where she stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who was convicted of hiring a hit man to kill her estranged husband.

"I see a very non-specific actor (on 'The Sopranos'), and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time," Gaga explained. "I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly."

Gaga continued to extol the virtues of her fellow castmates in the film, from Al Pacino to Salma Hayek, for making her most recent cinematic venture as special as it was.

"The wise words of Al Pacino, the loving mature of Jared Leto, the absolute total commitment of Adam Driver, the elegance and eloquence of Jeremy Irons, the total absolute openness of Jack Huston," she listed. "Salma Hayek being one of the most loving people I have ever met. I couldn't have asked for a better experience."