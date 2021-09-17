Lady Gaga posts moving message to Tony Bennett ahead of their last album

When dance-pop hit-maker Lady Gaga first teamed up with veteran jazz crooner Tony Bennett for a track on his “Duets II” album back in 2011, they made for an unexpected musical pairing. Now, 10 years later, the friends and frequent collaborators make for an iconic duo.

But the recording part of their rich relationship is coming to an end with their upcoming album, “Love For Sale,” and Thursday night, that fact inspired Gaga to take to Instagram with a touching message for her 95-year-old pal.

“Tony, this is the last album we will have created together, but the celebration of jazz, and us as musical companions, will live on with me forever,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside a sweet, retro-feeling photo featuring both singers.

As Bennett’s family revealed earlier this year, the artist, who’s been performing since he was just 10 years old, has Alzheimer’s disease, and on doctors' orders, the two sold-out Radio City Music Hall concerts he and Gaga held together in August will be the last for the legendary musician.

And “Love For Sale” won’t only be his last album with Gaga. A press release for the collection of Cole Porter classics billed it as “historic,” given that it “will be Tony’s last studio recording.”

“We offer the public ‘Love For Sale’ for free love, to make them smile, because that’s what we’re here for,” Gaga continued in her post.

The title track is already out, and MTV will debut a music video for it Friday, Sept. 17, at noon ET.

The full album from the Grammy winners is set to drop Oct. 1. It will be released in a variety of formats, including vinyl and cassette tape, and there will also be a box set edition for devoted fans of the duo.

The last time the pair released a full studio album together was in 2014, with “Cheek to Cheek,” an event so significant to Gaga that it left a lasting mark.

"I asked Tony to sketch a trumpet for me, and he decided to sketch Miles Davis' trumpet — an iconic trumpet,” Gaga told TODAY when the two promoted the album shortly before its release. “I decided to get a tattoo 'cause I loved it so much."