/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

For Lady Gaga, Sunday was a day of extreme highs and lows.

She did pick up two Critics' Choice Awards for "A Star Is Born," but later learned that her beloved horse, Arabella, was dying. So instead of staying around to celebrate her wins after the event, she left to be by Arabella's side.

The 32-year-old singer posted about her beloved horse on social media, sharing some incredible photos along with her comments (click on the photo to see what she had to say):

"I am so honored and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress alongside Glenn Close this evening," she wrote (Gaga and Close tied for the best actress award). "My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying."

Gaga continued, "She is and was a beautiful horse. Our souls and spirits were one. When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared. Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad."

Glenn Close and Lady Gaga, sharing trophies for a tie best actress win at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

The superstar has posted images of herself riding horses in the past and also shared photos of what appears to be her growing stable of horses.

We wish Lady Gaga and Arabella all the best.