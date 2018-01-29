Lady Gaga dedicates emotional Grammys performance to late aunt

share tweet pin email

There were nearly a “Million Reasons” why fans were excited to see Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

And for the singer, there was one very important inspiration for it: her late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died from complications of lupus at age 19 in 1974.

"This is for my father's late sister, Joanne," she said before offering a moving rendition of "Joanne," the title track of her 2016 album. "This is for love and compassion even when you can't understand."

Gaga then launched into her hit "Million Reasons," also giving a nod to the Time's Up movement.

Gaga scored two Grammy nominations this year: best pop vocal album for “Joanne” and best pop solo performance for "Million Reasons."

In the 2017 Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” Gaga opens up about her aunt’s legacy, saying, “Seeing what that did to (my father) and to my family was the most powerful thing I experienced growing up. My family is the most important thing in my life."

Gaga released a music video for a piano version of "Joanne" Friday.

In an earlier post teasing the video, she revealed that the Lupus Research Alliance would be receiving a donation in honor of her aunt and asked fans to consider donating to the organization.