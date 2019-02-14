Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 9:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lady Gaga got a new tattoo to memorialize the song that brought her together with her "A Star Is Born" co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

On Thursday, in honor of Valentine's Day, the musician and actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her new ink: a drawing of a rose that begins at the nape of her neck and stretches all the way down her spine, along with the words "la vie en rose."

"Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone," she wrote, adding, "My spinal cord is now a rose."

Fans of the movie recall that Gaga's character, Ally, is in a drag bar performing the French ballad, when Cooper's character, country-rock star Jackson Maine, steps inside and is blown away by her voice.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform together in "A Star Is Born." Warner Bros.

Before long, the two characters fall madly for each other, making beautiful music together during their tumultuous romance.

In real life, the song played a pivotal role in the process that led to Gaga being cast as Ally.

Cooper told Billboard last October that after he saw Gaga perform "La Vie en Rose," made famous by Edith Piaf, at a private fundraiser, he knew he wanted her as his leading lady.

"She demolished the room," Cooper shared. "I knew that was plutonium."

The next day, the actor went to Gaga's home, where the six-time Grammy winner fed him pasta. Soon, the two were making magic together at Gaga's piano.

"It was nuts," Cooper recalled.

Gaga would go on to nab a best actress Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the movie.

She also won a Golden Globe for co-writing the movie's signature song, the pair's rousing duet "Shallow." She and Cooper won a Grammy just this week for their performance of the tune — which has also been nominated for an Oscar.

But, it turns out, as sweet as Gaga's new rose tattoo is, it's not her only new one.

On Twitter, she shared evidence of a second new tattoo on her forearm, and, in a way, it's another tribute. The image? The star's own name written out in musical notes: G-A-G-A.

Count us among those who are gaga for Gaga's new ink!