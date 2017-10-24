Lady Gaga was definitely not born this way.
The Grammy winner's fans are being vocal about a new wax figure of the star that looks like it’s straight out of "American Horror Story" — and not in a good way.
Admirers of the 31-year-old "Million Reasons" singer have taken to Twitter to protest the scary new sculpture of Mother Monster that was recently unveiled at a museum in Lima, Peru.
Sure, the figure is meant to shock — after all, she’s wearing the infamous meat dress Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs. But it’s the figure’s face … and hair … and well, everything aside from the meat dress that fans have a problem with.
Unlike the many Gaga figures at Madame Tussauds museums around the world, this one is, well, unconventional — in that it barely resembles the musician.
And, while we definitely see their point, we’re guessing Gaga, of all art lovers, will get a kick out of the wacky new "likeness."