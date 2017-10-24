share tweet pin email

Lady Gaga was definitely not born this way.

The Grammy winner's fans are being vocal about a new wax figure of the star that looks like it’s straight out of "American Horror Story" — and not in a good way.

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

Admirers of the 31-year-old "Million Reasons" singer have taken to Twitter to protest the scary new sculpture of Mother Monster that was recently unveiled at a museum in Lima, Peru.

It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017

Sure, the figure is meant to shock — after all, she’s wearing the infamous meat dress Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs. But it’s the figure’s face … and hair … and well, everything aside from the meat dress that fans have a problem with.

Unlike the many Gaga figures at Madame Tussauds museums around the world, this one is, well, unconventional — in that it barely resembles the musician.

Richard Carson / Reuters The real Lady Gaga (but you knew that).

"How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS?" asked one irate fan.

Whoever made this wax figure need to be fired asap pic.twitter.com/f54Pfrk84i — Victor â Lady Gaga (@ARTPOPARTPOPART) October 19, 2017

Meanwhile, another fan showed off some impressive art critic chops. "It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin," she quipped. (Vivid!)

And, while we definitely see their point, we’re guessing Gaga, of all art lovers, will get a kick out of the wacky new "likeness."