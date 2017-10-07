share tweet pin email

When Lady Gaga sang that we were "Born This Way," she meant it. And in the years since the pop star's beloved be-yourself anthem was released, she's proven again and again that she's committed to taking a stand against anyone who would make us feel otherwise.

Gaga started the Born This Way Foundation to empower youth and inspire bravery. She's defended fellow pop stars like Ed Sheeran from mean-spirited internet trolls.

Now, she's making a plea directly to the students of a Culver City, California, elementary school on behalf of a young "friend" named Venice.

A message from me to #elmarinoelementary to #BeKind to my friend @joomees daughter Venice. #WeAreVenice no child should have to sit alone at lunch or constantly be outcast. Let’s empower each other to be kinder and braver. @btwfoundation A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“Hi, everybody at El Marino Elementary. This is Lady Gaga," the singer, 31, said in an Instagram post on Friday. "I’m friends with Venice and I work with Venice’s mommy, Joomee. I’m really, really sad to hear that Venice is being bullied at school.”

Gaga issued a heartfelt challenge to both the bullies and the observers. "I encourage you all to be kind to one another, and to search within your community for bravery," she continued. "Sometimes it's hard to stand up against the popular kids, you know, and hang out with somebody that's being bullied. But be the bigger person."

She added, "Be kinder. Be braver. Go and sit with Venice and have lunch. Be a rebel."

That's definitely some rebellion we can get behind!

We love seeing this talented singer and passionate activist use her power for good. Thanks, Lady Gaga, for always keeping us "on the right track" to kindness and bravery!