Lady Gaga channels Phoebe for 'Smelly Cat' duet on 'Friends' reunion

Phoebe Buffay and the Hairballs have a new member of the band!

Or, at least a temporary one. As "Friends" fans may have noticed during the classic sitcom's reunion, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) did not pass up the opportunity for yet another rendition of her iconic "Smelly Cat" tune.

Only this time, she had a little extra help!

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

During the segment of the reunion, Kudrow was sitting on the Central Perk couch with her guitar, getting the audience to chuckle along with a heartfelt acoustic rendition of "Smelly Cat," when who should walk in but ....

Lady Gaga!

Dressed in a funky hot pink and orange coat, with her blond hair pulled back in a twist, Gaga opened the Central Perk door and noted how she just so happened to be passing by and carrying a guitar when she heard Kudrow singing.

Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga get their "Smelly Cat" on during the "Friends" reunion. Courtesy HBO Max

"Need some help?" she asked, and Kudrow (channeling Phoebe) seemed a bit reluctant, but let her take a seat and launch in.

"Smelly Cat" was just one of Phoebe's amateur songs, most of which she performed at Central Perk. It premiered in the second season in 1995, and was written by Adam Chase, Betsy Borns, Kudrow and the Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde (who guested on the episode). There was even a music video!

But back to 2021, in which the Oscar- and Grammy-winning Gaga totally owned that song, hitting all the high notes with authority. "Not bad," Kudrow said, and they began a back-and-forth duet. Gaga even had a hand gesture (reminiscent of one from her film "A Star Is Born") to go with the line "and you're no friend to those with noses." And then new dimension opened up as six blue-robed singers wandered in and provided a glorious rendition of the chorus!

The ladies went with the flow, the audience went crazy ... and then Kudrow quipped, "I still think it’s better when it's just me."

Later, Gaga told Kudrow she liked that she was "the different one," on the show, while Kudrow gave her props back: "Thanks for carrying it along."

Vive la differénce! And, vive "Tu Pue Le Chat!"