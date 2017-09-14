Lady Gaga cancels festival performance due to 'severe physical pain'

share tweet pin email

Fans in Brazil won't be seeing Lady Gaga perform at the famed Rock In Rio festival on Friday. The singer, who recently revealed she suffers from a pain disorder called fibromyalgia, canceled her upcoming performance there due to "severe" pain.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner announced the cancellation on her Twitter page Thursday afternoon.

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

"I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon," she added.

"I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon," she added.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images The "severe physical pain" has "impacted her ability to perform," according to a statement the pop star tweeted.

Shortly afterward, the pop superstar, who canceled a Montreal concert earlier this month, elaborated about her condition, tweeting, "I was taken to the hospital. It's not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors."

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga's ongoing battle with chronic pain is dealt with candidly in the upcoming Netflix documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two," which gives fans an unflinching look at her personal life.

At a recent press event promoting the film, the singer said opening up about her condition in the documentary was "hard, but it's liberating too."

Though Lady Gaga at first did not disclose what was causing her constant pain, earlier this week she revealed she'd been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a chronic health condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, sleep problems and, frequently, emotional and mental distress, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's hoping Lady Gaga gets the rest and care her body needs right now.