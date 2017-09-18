Lady Gaga cancels European tour, opens up about 'trauma and chronic pain'

share tweet pin email

Just days after canceling a festival performance in Brazil due to "severe physical pain," Lady Gaga has called off the European leg of her world tour — for now.

On Monday morning, the singer shared a message from concert promoter Live Nation announcing the news and added her own personal message about enduring pain, facing doubters and being a "fighter."

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them," she shared in a statement on Instagram. "It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out."

Gaga recently revealed that she's been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in prayer, with a rosary wrapped around her right hand.

"I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring."

That latter allegation bothers her the most.

"If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth," she explained. "I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

Live Nation urged fans who already have tickets for the canceled Europe shows to hold on to them. Lady Gaga intended to reschedule.

"She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today," a statement read. "Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans."

"She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body," the statement continued. "She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes."