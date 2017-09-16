Lady Gaga shares love and support for Selena Gomez: 'You are a warrior princess'

share tweet pin email

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez have always been superstar musicians. But now, as they both face health challenges, they inspire fans — and each other — in a whole new way.

Gaga took to Twitter Friday afternoon sharing love and support for her friend, Gomez.

Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017

Her fans responded with well wishes for Gomez — who just revealed she underwent a kidney transplant this summer — and for Gaga herself.

Three days prior to her tweet about Gomez, Lady Gaga informed her fans that she suffers from fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Her chronic pain led to a concert cancellation in Brazil. If not for her illness, Gaga would have been performing at the Rock in Rio festival there.

Over and again, illness and tragedy bring friends together. In sickness, people take pause from the bustle of everyday life and reflect on the ones they love.

In the case of Gomez's battle with lupus, the star relied upon her best friend, Francia Raisa, to not only lend her support, but to donate one of her kidneys too.