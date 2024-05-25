Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend? All about Michael Polansky

No, his name isn't Alejandro — it's Michael Polansky!

Gaga and her boyfriend went Instagram official in 2020 when the singer posted a picture of her sitting on the entrepreneur's lap.

She captioned the snap, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️."

"He is a cutie ❤️," one person commented on the pic.

Another said, "Lovers ❤️ when is the wedding?"

A third added, "Beautiful ❤️."

Read on to learn more about Lady Gaga's boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

Michael Polansky is a philanthropist

Polansky has a mind for business. He's the co-founder and executive director of the Parker Foundation, which aims to turn all cancers into curable diseases.

"We empower our visionary scientists and clinicians to tackle the hardest questions in order to accelerate the next cancer breakthroughs," a message on the foundation's website reads about its focus.

The entrepreneur also attended one of the best schools in the U.S. According to his LinkedIn profile, Polansky graduated from Harvard University in 2006 with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

Lady Gaga once called him "the love of (her) life"

Gaga referenced her beau during an April 2020 appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" when she was talking about the importance of mental health and how it relates to her Born This Way Foundation.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our co-founder Maya, who I love so very much, they are working with the love of my life on something for mental health,” she said with a smile during the interview.

According to the organization's official website, the Born This Way Foundation aims to "build a kinder, braver world" that supports mental wellness in young people.

Michael Polansky's ex once wrote a New York Times op-ed about him and Lady Gaga

In February 2020, Polansky's ex Lindsay Crouse shocked the world when she wrote an op-ed for The New York Times about her ex's new romance with Lady Gaga.

In the article, the journalist detailed her shocking reaction upon learning that Polansky was now dating Gaga after their seven-year relationship, which "lasted all of college, and then a few years more."

"How do you compare yourself with Lady Gaga?" she asked her readers. "Instead of thinking, 'Why not me?' when I see them together, I think 'That was me.'"

Crouse's essay quickly went viral. Online, it racked up more than 3 million page views.

Michael Polansky is no stranger to PDA

On social media, Gaga has shared a number of photos of her and Polansky together. On Valentine's Day in 2020, she shared a selfie of them and joked about the smooches they shared that night.

She wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day!! 'Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?'😂#valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!! ❤️😘🎈."

Then, one month after that, she posted a sweet snap of her wrapping her arms around Polansky while he adorably looked over at her.

She penned the caption, "Take yo mama out all night 😘💋."

However, Gaga and Polansky's sweetest PDA moment has to be when they attended President Joe Biden's inauguration and gave each other a smooch through their face masks.

Lady Gaga kisses Michael Polansky during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Fans think Lady Gaga wrote 'Stupid Love' about Michael Polansky

A few days before releasing her bop "Stupid Love," Gaga posted a photo of her and Polansky on an airplane and captioned the snap with lyrics from her song.

She wrote, "I’ve got a STUPID love💕."

In the song, Gaga sings about how it feels to be in a happy relationship.

"You make such a gorgeous couple!!!" one person commented on their pic together.

Another said, "Y’all are cute."