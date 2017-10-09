See Lady Gaga's emotional birthday tribute to friend who died of cancer

share tweet pin email

Saturday proved to be a difficult day for Lady Gaga, who marked a bittersweet milestone — the birthday of her close friend, Sonja Durham, who died in May after a long battle with breast cancer.

The "Million Reasons" singer took to Instagram to share her grief with her 25.9 million followers.

“Happy Birthday to my late best friend @sonjad7777 Sonja Durham Dubois,” Gaga, 31, wrote in the caption of one post. “#breastcancerawareness month is so important. Share your stories of survival and treatment plans with each other. Everyone’s cancer is different. But the More we talk and share the more we learn. I have no words for you girl, just tears and dreams. & I know you’re running Haus of Gaga from Heaven."

I 💖 you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Durham, who died on May 19, was a former assistant and manager with the Haus of Gaga creative team. Her friendship with the pop diva inspired Gaga's song “Grigio Girls,” featured on the 2016 album “Joanne.”

Their bond transcended their business relationship: In a blog post before her death, Durham credited her famous friend for supporting her financially during her fight against cancer. Gaga also helped plan Durham's wedding earlier this year.

This weekend, Gaga wrote that she wears a black pearl containing some of Durham's ashes that was given to her by her friend's widower, André Dubois.

On what would have been Durham's 42nd birthday, a clearly emotional Gaga leaned on her boyfriend, talent agent Christian Carino, who appeared in another Instagram photo.

After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

She credited her "very special someone" and her friends for getting her to celebrate Durham — "after rollin around on the couch feeling sad."

“Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday," she wrote, "so we are."

It's been a rough year for Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. Last month, she cancelled numerous tour dates, citing her struggles with "trauma and chronic pain." She recently revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic and painful disorder.