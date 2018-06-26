Lady Antebellum TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Lady Antebellum are coming to TODAY! The popular country group behind the album "Heart Break," which features the hit songs "You Look Good" and more will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Capitol Nashville Lady Antebellum is gonna heat up TODAY with a concert on Friday, July 6.

Details:

Date: Friday, July 6

Hashtag: #LadyATODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Lady Antebellum up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.