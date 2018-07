share tweet pin email

Lady Antebellum, the country music group consisting of Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, is set to head out on their Summer Plays on tour. It’s their first since reuniting last year after a hiatus – but this time, they’ll have a few extra little ones running around backstage. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the trio in Nashville as they reflect on how they came together and have stayed bonded after more than a decade.