share tweet pin email

As the cast of “Saturday Night Live” prepares for the show’s 43rd season, female members Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Melissa Villasenor sit down with Megyn Kelly. “My anxiety’s back,” Strong admits. McKinnon says “it really meant a lot” to know that Hillary Clinton herself watched McKinnon’s performance as Hillary after the 2016 election.