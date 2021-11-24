Lacey Chabert reveals ‘shocking loss’ of sister Wendy: ‘Our lives will never be the same’

Lacey Chabert is mourning the death of her older sister Wendy.

The “Mean Girls” star, 39, called her sister's passing a “shocking loss” in a tribute Tuesday on Instagram. Next to the image of Wendy’s 1994 high school portrait, Chabert wrote, "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone."

She continued, "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity."

Chabert concluded her post with a plea to fans to keep her family members, including Wendy's two sons, in their prayers.

Chabert's Hollywood friends, including fellow Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure, responded to her post to share their condolences.

'We are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend," wrote Bure.

Former "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar wrote, "Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all."

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" alum Melissa Joan Hart also chimed in to let Chabert know she was thinking of her. "I’m devastated and heartbroken! I am so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!" she wrote.

Chabert, who appears in the upcoming Hallmark Channel holiday rom-com "Christmas at Castle Hart," honored both Wendy and her other sister, Crissy, on National Sisters Day in August on Instagram.

Chabert posted a throwback of all three sisters as children posing in front of a Christmas tree.

"Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters," she wrote in her caption. "They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy."