Kylie Kelce is, above all, a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

She showed her commitment to not wearing any other NFL team's merch at the 2024 Super Bowl, where she supported brother-in-law Travis Kelce, the star Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

While Kylie Kelce did sport a red jacket at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 when the Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers, it did not have any Chiefs designs on it.

Kylie Kelce's husband, Eagles center Jason Kelce, spoke about his wife's outfit with his brother during the Feb. 14 episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

"Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear, even though she has personal connections," he said. "She just does not want to do it."

Travis Kelce said he understood and that he appreciated her wearing something red for the big game, which the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime.

"Don't you f--- around with my fandom over the birds," he said, referring to the Eagles. "I respect it, Ky. I appreciate you even wearing red. You could have worn something neutral and just showed your support — you showing up was enough for me, so I appreciate it."

He added his sister-in-law will wear other university merch besides her alma mater, Cabrini University.

Jason Kelce agreed: "She’ll wear other universities, but she won’t wear other NFL teams."

He added she was wearing a "New Heights" shirt underneath her jacket for the Super Bowl.

"So she was definitely supporting Trav," he said.

"She always is," Travis Kelce replied.

Kylie Kelce's Super Bowl outfit. @kykelce via Instagram

Jason Kelce said he tried to convince his wife to wear some Chiefs gear, but to no avail.

"I've tried ... we have family in the game. It's OK to cheer on that team," he said. "They're not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn't against the Eagles, right?"

"Anything she does, that's against you, I'm here for," Travis Kelce replied. "I'm on her team. Even if that means she's not going to wear Chiefs gear. I'm f------, I'm with that. I'm with against you."

Jason Kelce said: "Anything to go against Jason."

Kylie Kelce also shared a photo of herself in the red jacket at the game to her Instagram story Feb. 13 and said her "superstition kicked in hard" on Sunday.

"I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs," she wrote.

Her husband also discussed his own Super Bowl outfit: Chiefs overalls.

"I was trying to figure out what to wear, and I figured if I went with the overalls and I had straps that could hold my shirt down ... so I wouldn't take my shirt off," he said on "New Heights." "When I felt the desire to be more composed."

Jason Kelce was referring to his shirtless moment during the Chiefs playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21, when he ripped his shirt off after his brother scored a touchdown that helped the Chiefs win the game 27-24.

While he was celebrating, Jason Kelce took a moment to lift up a young Taylor Swift fan, so she could wave and show her handmade sign to the pop star sitting in the suite, supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce.