Kylie Kelce raised $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation by auctioning off a signed vintage bomber jacket for the team.

The bright green jacket, a replica of one worn by Princess Diana in 1991 and signed by Kylie Kelce, started a bidding war between two notable Philadelphia celebrities.

Here's a hint: They know each other very well.

Rob McElhenney, who bid $62,000 on the jacket, appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights" to discuss the auction. McElhenney revealed on the Nov. 29 episode that despite his lofty price, he did not win the coveted piece of outerwear.

"I was outbid," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star said before confirming that he knows the identity of the winner.

Ryan Reynolds' fellow Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner said he heard about the auction online and loved the jacket and the cause, leading him to submit a bid. But things soon escalated.

"I put in for $25 (thousand), and I thought, 'OK, that's a good donation, that'll get it done.' Somebody outbid me for $30 (thousand). Then from 30, now I'm like, 'Now it's getting serious,'" he said with a laugh. "Now it feels personal."

Once the bidding escalated to $50,000, he started to suspect his competition was someone he knew.

Jason Kelce noted that at one point, the auction site seemed to have crashed.

"They were having issues because I was smashing the button as hard as I could, because I couldn't believe that somebody was immediately jumping on every time I bid," he joked.

McElhenney said his final offer of $62,000 represented his "favorite" Eagles player, Jason Kelce. Then he got a text: "I'm been the one bidding against you, bozo."

The sender? His wife, Kaitlin Olson.

"An inside job!" Jason Kelce shouted as Olson, the winner of the jacket, popped up on the screen during their conversation. They eventually bid $100,000 for the jacket.

"This is a foundation that's important to both of us. The jacket looks great on your wife. It's clearly for women — I want it!" Olson explained.

Once they were both in on the action, Olson considered upping her bid to $87,000, referring to Travis Kelce's jersey number (or that of former Eagles Super Bowl champ Brent Celek). But McElhenney "nixed" that idea ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

"We're all on the Travis Kelce train these days," she said. "Go birds, though."

McElhenney said they felt like $100,000 felt like a "good number" for a donation to a good cause — though Olson insists, "I won the jacket. He will not be wearing the jacket, ever."

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney star in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Ethan Miller / Formula 1 via Getty Images

McElhenney and Olson both star in "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and, like their characters, are huge Eagles fans. The couple met on the show and started dating in 2006. They share two sons together.

Kylie Kelce, or "the People's Princess of Philadelphia" as fans on Instagram call her, shares three daughters with the Eagles center.

The style of jacket was spotted on Princess Diana in the '90s as she dropped off her son Prince Harry at school in London. The jacket was re-created by Mitchell & Ness and retails for $400, but is currently sold out.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket in 1991. Jayne Fincher / Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The Kelce family has been in the spotlight this year after the Eagles historic Super Bowl run, the "Kelce" documentary release on Prime Video and Travis Kelce's internet-breaking new relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce also made headlines for being a finalist for People's 2023 Sexiest Man of the Year, which went to Patrick Dempsey. But his wife shrugged off the attention.

“I mean, I knew this. I’ve known this the whole time — this is not news to me,” she joked in an interview with Spectrum News Nov. 19. “It’s funny to see those things sort of rolling in because at the end of the day, he’s still tucking in toddlers at the end of the night and getting called in for kid duty.”