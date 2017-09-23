Kylie Jenner reportedly pregnant with first child

share tweet pin email

There's reportedly going to be one more member of the Kardashian family to keep up with soon. According to People, Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul, 20, started dating Scott, a Grammy Award-nominated rapper, earlier this year. The gender of the baby is unconfirmed but is rumored to be a girl, due in February.

The pregnancy was a complete surprise, but a "happy one" for the youngest Jenner, sources close to the couple reportedly told People. A representative for the family could not be reached for comment at this time.

Jenner began dating Scott after ending a three-year relationship with rapper Tyga this spring. She was seen with Scott, who lives in Houston, sitting court side during the NBA Playoffs at the Toyota Center arena in April.

Bob Levey / Getty Images Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Jenner may be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner child but she's already spent plenty of time around younger kids, thanks to her role as aunt to six little ones, including Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, as well as sister Kim's two kids with Kanye West — North and Saint. Her brother Rob Kardashian became a father recently, welcoming daughter Dream in 2016.

On Friday, Jenner regrammed an illustration from fan @vladyart, depicting a bleach-blonde version of herself holding a little girl — with lipstick smeared all over her face — which many fans have taken as a sign that the young makeup mogul is expecting a daughter early next year.

@vladyart 😍 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

So far, however, the Kardashian family has remained mum on social media about the pregnancy reports.