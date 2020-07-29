Kyle Richards posts nude pic she was worried would surface when she joined 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards once lived in fear that a nude photo she posed for years ago would surface — but now she's sharing the pic herself and gushing that it makes her feel "empowered."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 51, posted the steamy black-and-white pic Tuesday as part of Instagram's Women Supporting Women challenge. In her caption, she explained that she posed for the photo as a gift to her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and worried for years that it might end up killing her career.

"About this picture ... I took this picture for my husband for Valentine's Day one year. I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous! 🙈😂" she wrote.

The photo shows Richards posing in just a hat, tie and high-heeled shoes, while using her arms and legs to strategically cover other parts of her body.

"Now here I am posting it because it DOES make me feel empowered!" revealed the reality star.

Richards said sharing the throwback nude shot made her feel "empowered." John Fredrickson / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Keeping in line with the challenge — which asks women to share black-and-white photos to celebrate themselves and other important women in their lives — Richards expressed gratitude to all the "wonderful" women she's close to, including her four daughters: Farrah, 31, Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12.

"I am proud to come from a family of all women, fortunate to be surrounded by such amazing women in my life and to be the mother of 4 incredible women and soon to be woman (Portia)."

"Thank you to all the women that support me & love me. I love, support & appreciate you 🙏❤️#challengeaccepted," she added.

Richards began her career as a child actress, appearing in a recurring role on "Little House on the Prairie," and in several horror films, including "The Car," "Eaten Alive" and "Halloween." She is set to star in the twelfth installment in the "Halloween" franchise, that is scheduled to be released in October 2021.