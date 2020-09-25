Kyle Richards claims stolen family ring is on Diane Keaton's Instagram

Kyle Richards is more determined than ever to find a ring that was stolen from her home three years ago.

In 2017, the reality star's Encino, Calif. home was robbed and more than $1 million worth of belongings were stolen, including a ring that belonged to her mother.

During a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” special that aired previously unseen footage this week, Richards explained how actor Diane Keaton unknowingly gave her hope that she might find the ring again one day.

"I had the craziest thing happen," she said during the "Secrets Revealed" special. "I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton — she posted a picture of a psychic's hands on the 3rd Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand."

The photo, posted to Keaton's Instagram account in July 2019, shows a woman's long black nails and the multiple rings she's wearing. Richards quickly noticed that one of the rings looked pretty familiar.

After reaching out to Keaton's agent to see if she could provide any more information, Richards learned where the psychic was located and found out that Keaton "took a picture of her hands because she thought the nails were so interesting.”

When a private investigator failed to locate the psychic, Richards and her co-star Teddi Mellencamp took on the search themselves but didn't make it very far. Still, during the special, she said that she'd love to know more about this mysterious woman Keaton came across.

“I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I’m happy to do that,” Richards said.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to discuss the matter and shared a photo of her mom's ring that she took the night before the burglary.

"I thought to myself 'if I ever was burglarized how would I remember exactly what I have' so I took a photo in case that ever happened. Talk about manifesting," she wrote.

Richards said her father gave the ring to her mother. kylerichards18/ Instagram

The reality star also posted a photo of her mom's ring and the psychic's ring. "You can see where the gold is rubbed off in the exact spot," she wrote. "My dad gave this to my Mom."

Richards still hasn't found the missing ring. kylerichards18/ Instagram

Good luck with your search, Kyle!