Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn reveal their favorite things about each other

Even by non-Hollywood standards, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's relationship has stood the test of time. The two have been together for 37 years and are still very much in love.

A new cover story for People highlights the two lovebirds' story, which started on the set of 1984's "Swing Shift." In the years that followed, they never married, but created a tight-knit family with their son, Wyatt Russell, and their children from previous marriages: Russell's son Boston and Hawn's kids, actors Kate and Oliver Hudson.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know," Russell, 69, said, asking Hawn, "Forty years isn't enough to finally say 'Well I guess...' What do you think?"

"Well, we're not at 40 years yet," Hawn, 75, replied. "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship and the will to stay together."

"And that's a big one, because if you want it, you can have it," she explained. "You've got to give things up but the joy and excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is a really nice feeling."

Hawn and Russell attend the ceremony honoring them with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

When they were asked what they loved most about their partner, Russell kept his answer on the short side, saying Hawn is "irresistible" when she's happy.

"I love it most when I've done something that makes you feel really happy, or somebody else has done something that makes you feel really happy," he said. "I love the importance that has on your life."

Hawn had a really long list of things she loved about Russell.

"What I love about Kurt is that, like it or not, he can't lie. I mean, he's lied a little," she said. "But the truth of the matter is that what you see is what you get. He doesn't fake."

She added he's "not a womanizer" and doesn't play it cool.

"I love that he has a child in him. He loves to play," she said. "He's really really smart. I like that when he puts his mind to something, it can be a little obsessive-compulsive but at the same time he gets it right."

She went on to say she thinks he's a great father and one of the greatest actors "of all time."

The two have starred together in several films over the years besides "Swing Shift," including 1987’s “Overboard.”

Now, 33 years later, the two are portraying another iconic couple — Santa and Mrs. Claus, in a sequel to the 2018 hit “The Christmas Chronicles.”

"She is very magical and she has untold powers," Hawn said of her character, Mrs. Claus in an interview with TODAY last month. "She's got potential, you want to know what they're going to do after the movie's over."

As for Russell and Hawn in real life, they're happy to be together, on-screen and off.

"I like a million things about Goldie," Russell added. "Always have, always will."

"So I win, because I can think of exactly what I love about him," she said.

"I like it when she wins," Russell replied. "That's why we've got a good thing going."