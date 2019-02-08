Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 8, 2019, 10:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

"The Young and the Restless" honored the memory of late actor Kristoff St. John five days after he died at age 52.

Near the end of Friday's episode, the long-running CBS soap opera aired a stirring video of the veteran star discussing his many years playing Neil Winters on the series.

"It feels like a real accomplishment," St. John says during the short clip. "I've been a part of something that will somehow be in a time capsule up there, and I'm part of that? Yeah, I'm one of the brothers on 'The Young and the Restless.' I'm one of the sons. I'm one of the family members. I was there. Yeah, man, Neil Winters was an integral part."

After a brief montage of St. John's most memorable scenes, the actor himself appears back onscreen. "Thank you for sharing in this adventure," he tells viewers, "this mighty ship that has sailed for so long. I love you."

The video ends with the words "In Loving Memory of Our Dear Friend Kristoff St. John."

St. John had been on the CBS soap opera since 1991 and won a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on the show.

The actor died on Sunday in his Los Angeles home of a possible alcohol overdose. He leaves behind two children and a fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva.

On Friday, the official "Young and the Restless" Twitter page also shared the tribute video, writing, "Today and every day we remember an unforgettable member of the #YR family.

"From his time in Genoa City to the moments behind-the-scenes on set, Kristoff St. John will always be in our hearts. Please join us in sending love to the incredible man behind Neil Winters."

The series also revealed plans for an upcoming storyline beginning in April that will pay tribute "to both Kristoff and his character."

St. John's final episode of "The Young and the Restless" aired Wednesday.