Kristin Chenoweth is angling to be cast in a biopic about Dolly Parton.

The “Wicked” star stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and showed off her spot-on impression of the country music legend.

Jay Leno, who is guest hosting the daytime talk show for Kelly Clarkson, asked Chenoweth if she plans to play Parton in a musical?”

“Well, I want to. I’m lacking a couple things and I think we both know what they are,” she quipped.

The actor and singer then revealed that Parton has said “several times” that she could see Chenoweth portraying her.

She then turned to face the camera and said, “Dolly, hurry up! I’m ready!”

After Leno noted that Chenoweth has the voice to pull off the challenging task, she responded, “I just grew up listening to her and you know I do a pretty good...” before mimicking Parton’s tone to croon along to “Here You Come Again.”

Leno suggested she sing Parton’s catchy hit “Jolene” and Chenoweth quickly belted out a few lines from the chorus.

Chenoweth actually collaborated with Parton in 2019 for her cover album titled “For The Girls.”

The pair did a duet of the iconic ballad “I Will Always Love You,” which was originally penned by Parton before Whitney Houston recorded an iconic rendition of the track for “The Bodyguard.”

In a 2019 interview with NPR, Chenoweth spoke about partnering with Parton and said, “When I hear it, I get goosebumps, and I start to cry still.”

“I was raised on country music and gospel music,” the actor explained. “There’s something about Dolly that — well, for everybody; not just me — that I have connected with.”

At the time, she added that Parton was “definitely her favorite.”

During her appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chenoweth also mentioned her recent stint as an advisor for Ariana Grande’s team on season 21 of “The Voice.”

She shared that she has known the “Positions” singer since she was just 10 years old and that they have “stayed very close.”

While Chenoweth was on the show as an advisor, Grande also showed off one of her many celebrity impressions and imitated her longtime friend to her face.

“It’s National Slurpee Day. I’m very excited. It’s my favorite day of the year,” Grande said, referencing the Broadway star’s many videos about her love for 7-Eleven Slurpees.

Grande perfectly captured Chenoweth’s vocal mannerisms.

The newest “Voice” coach also imitated Britney Spears and Celine Dion’s voices during a faceoff with Clarkson on Jimmy Fallon’s upcoming NBC musical variety show, “That’s My Jam.”