Kristin Cavallari shared her thoughts on rumors that she's involved in a love triangle, debunking them as nothing more but juicy gossip meant to entertain.

"There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up," she said in a video shared to Instagram stories on Wednesday. "I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation. Normally I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now, and some Instagram gossip page or whatever is saying that I'm involved in a love triangle, which is not true."

Kristin Cavallari during her Instagram Story video. kristincavallari / Instagram

The 34-year-old former reality star and entrepreneur was seemingly referring to the popular gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, which anonymously posts unverified claims about celebrities. The page has amassed more than one million followers and a loyal fan base.

"I haven't been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school," Cavallari continued, perhaps referring to her battle with "Laguna Beach" co-star Lauren Conrad over the heart of Stephen Colletti. "I'm not dating anybody, I haven't dated anybody in a few months, and these two guys that I've been linked to for the past year, are my friends. That's it."

The Uncommon James founder didn't name names, but she has been linked to "Southern Charm" stars Craig Conover and Austen Krol. She has been seen with both men on several occasions, including December 2020 when she was photographed with the pair.

"I've never dated either one of them," she continued. "I can guarantee you that I'm not going to date you or one of them, and it's possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man. And for that to be it. So I'm not dating anybody. I can assure you of that I've actually really enjoyed being single for the last few months."

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the launch event for "Uncommon James" at Fig & Olive on April 27, 2017. Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

In April 2020, Cavallari announced her divorce from former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler after almost seven years of marriage.

Since then, the couple have been successfully co-parenting their three children — Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 — and sharing some joyous family moments on social media.

Cavallari had one more message to share with her fans on Wednesday: Take everything you read in the press about celebrities with a grain of salt.

"In the last 17 years since I've been in this business, every single article that I've ever read that's been written about me has never been 100% accurate," she said. "Not one, not one article. So, if you love all of this gossip in this drama that's fine but look at it for what it is. It's entertainment, it's gossip, it's like a massive game of telephone."