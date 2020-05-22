After weeks of speculation, Kristin Cavallari’s former best friend, Kelly Henderson, is finally putting those sordid rumors about her and the reality TV star’s soon-to-be ex-husband to rest.

Earlier this week, Henderson paid a visit to divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast and declared, "I'm just going to go ahead and put this out there: There was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler.”

She felt compelled to make that comment after facing growing criticism on social media for sharing one photo in particular shortly after news broke in April that Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Cutler had parted ways.

It wasn’t the sunny ranch scene or the “happy hour” drinks that stirred up controversy. Instead it was all about the wrists — that of an unknown male to the left of the pic and Henderson’s to the right. Both wrists were outfitted with coordinating beaded bracelets, the type Cutler is well known to wear.

Although the post went up on Instagram on May 1, Henderson didn’t respond to the accusations in the comment section until Thursday — after her chat with Wasser.

After one follower accused her of “riding the shirt tails of Kristen” and wanting “people to think this was her husband,” Henderson finally responded, addressing the bracelet drama directly.

"I wear that bracelet everyday and had no f---ing clue that you guys would make this into a thing," Henderson wrote. "FYI — basically all kids make those. Especially in quarantine. I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls--."

When other followers piled on, not buying that story, Cavallari’s one-time pal continued to defend herself, writing, "I didn't start this narrative or storyline and moved on with my life a long time ago. You guys keep trying to make it into something. You have ZERO clue what you are talking about."

Henderson, whose failed friendship with the “Very Cavallari” star became a plot point on the series, was again taken to task for not attempting to clear up the matter sooner.

"Do you see what happens when I even engage though,” she shot back. “No point to even try to stop it and I refuse to send more hate around by telling people who just like to stir the pot, my side of the story. You don't know what you are talking about and that's all I will say. You are wasting your f---ing time here."

But Henderson had a little more to say during her podcast interview, including the fact that she has a partner whom she’s been with for "quite some time now."

"He is a very private person and I respect that," she said of the unnamed fellow. “You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."