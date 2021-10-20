Kristin Cavallari reveals she went on dates with Jay Cutler after their split

Sometimes, you have to be completely, 100% positive that a breakup is the right thing for you, even if it means ... dating after the breakup.

At least, that's how Uncommon James founder Kristin Cavallari explains dating her now-ex Jay Cutler after announcing last year that they were getting a divorce.

"There’s been times over the last 18 months where I'm like, 'Is this the right decision?'" she explained on the new episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast, "Off the Vine." "Jay and I actually went on a couple of dates, like, months and months and months ago."

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013. Cavallari announced they were divorcing in April 2020. Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

She added, "But then I was like ... it wasn't there anymore. It's not there for me anymore."

Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 38, put in their divorce papers in April 2020. She said on the podcast it was "probably the best decision I have ever made," but that there were some doubts.

So the pair went out together, as she told Bristowe.

"The thing with Jay and I is we aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other," the "Laguna Beach" alum said. "And so I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off."

Cavallari and Cutler married in 2013 and share three children together: Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 5.

Cavallari described the divorce as a "roller coaster." Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

The fact that they were still close months after the papers were filed isn't entirely new: Cavallari shared a photo of Halloween 2020 with the whole family together on Instagram.

Dating him after the split, she said, convinced her she made the right move: "Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right decision.'"

Overall, the pair seem to be going their separate ways these days (though Halloween 2021 is coming up).

"I come from divorced parents and I was like, 'I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship,'" Cavallari said. "Because I got to see my mom remarried and be in a good relationship, so that I knew what one was. I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did. And they're better off. And they've adjusted really well, not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so, I'm glad that it happened when it did."

