Kristin Cavallari reunites with ex Stephen Colletti from 'Laguna Beach' — see the pic

Let's go back, back to the beginning ... or at least back to 2004.

That's what "Laguna Beach" alum and fashion mogul Kristin Cavallari has fans thinking after she posted a new picture on her Instagram with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, from the hit reality series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

In the photo — which Cavallari captioned, "2004 or 2020?!" — the pair are closely nestled up together, and she's wrapped her arms around Colletti's neck. They're both looking slyly at the camera, as if to say, "We know people will freak out over this."

And that's pretty much what happened. The Uncommon James founder's followers were quick to give into the nostalgia of seeing the couple together again some 14 years later.

"Omg i am here for this 🔥🔥," fellow MTV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the photo.

"oh lord. here come the internet rumors 🤦🏼‍♂️ you two haven’t aged a day!" wrote hairstylist Justin Anderson.

"2020 continues with the curveballs," added another Instagram user.

Fans of the show will remember that at the beginning of "Laguna Beach," Colletti and Cavallari were mired in a love triangle, along with Lauren "LC" Conrad. Eventually, Colletti and Cavallari began an on-again, off-again relationship. He returned in an episode of the subsequent spinoff, "The Hills."

Cavallari's recent split from her husband of almost seven years, Jay Cutler, surely added fuel to the online excitement. Cutler and Cavallari announced their separation in late April.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the 33-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The couple married on June 8, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. They have two sons, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and a daughter, Saylor, 4.