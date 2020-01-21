Kristin Cavallari reunites with 'Hills' co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge

Kristin Cavallari is reuniting with two of her "Hills" co-stars!

The "Very Cavallari" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself with former co-stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. In her caption, the reality vet revealed all three ladies would soon share the screen again.

"WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks!" wrote Cavallari, 33.

Kristin Cavallari, left, starred alongside Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag in the MTV reality series "The Hills." WireImage

Montag shared the same pic, writing, "So excited to be in Nashville with @kristincavallari @audrinapatridge! Make sure you watch the @verycavallari episode we will be in coming up! You won’t want to miss it!"

Montag, 33, shared more fun in her Instagram stories, which were filled with videos of the trio during a ladies' night out in Music City. The longtime pals are seen throwing back drinks in several clips while Montag also shakes her stuff in front of a live band.

Cavallari found fame as a cast member of MTV's "Laguna Beach," which aired from 2004 to 2006, and then went on to appear alongside Montag and Patridge, 34, in the show's spinoff, "The Hills," which ran from 2006-2010.

Being the star of "Very Cavallari" — and a mom of three — has so far prevented Cavallari from appearing in the reboot "The Hills: New Beginnings," which began airing on MTV last June.

Maybe now fans can expect her to make a cameo, too? Fingers crossed!

"Very Cavallari" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!