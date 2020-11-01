Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reunited to spend Halloween together as a family of five amid their divorce.

Cavallari, 33, shared a photo of the family donning their costumes on Sunday after spending the holiday with their kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. The mother of three donned a unicorn onesie while Cutler, 37, sported a black-and-white striped jumpsuit.

“Halloween 2020,” she simply captioned the post.

The Uncommon James founder shared a few more moments from the day on her stories, including additional shots posing in her unicorn costume. Later in the day, she shared a snap of her two sons taking part in a longtime Halloween tradition of the candy swap, organizing their candy on the floor to count and trade their trick-or-treating goodies.

Fans in the comments lauded Cavallari and Cutler for their co-parenting and coming together on the holiday to be a family.

“My ex and I have been divorced for 5 Halloween’s and still dress up and trick or treat together with the kids,” one commenter wrote. “Its important for them!”

Another added, “As a child of divorce, this is everything ❤💗. The world needs more of this.”

“This is how it is done,” a fan wrote. “No matter what the two adults are dealing with, the kids come first. I commend you for this.”

The former “Laguna Beach” star announced in April that she and the former NFL quarterback were divorcing after almost seven years of marriage.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

They began dating in 2010 and married in 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Cavallari has kept quiet about their divorce since it was first announced, but she got candid last month about how the couple came to their decision.

"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" she told People. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'"

She admitted that despite intimate details of their life being aired on her reality show “Very Cavallari,” they still were still able to retain some privacy. The couple’s divorce may have seemed abrupt to the public, Cavallari revealed that it “didn’t happen overnight.”

"We tried really, really hard for years and years,” she explained. “It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

She added, "Every relationship has their stuff. I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up."

"When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision," she said. "We all want to be happy."