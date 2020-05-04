Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reach child custody agreement amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reached a child custody agreement.

The "Very Cavallari" star, 33, and her retired NFL player husband, 37, who filed for divorce last month, have agreed they will share equal custody of their children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

In court documents obtained by TODAY, the former couple stated that they "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari in happier times. Cutler filed for divorce last month, seeking joint custody of the couple's three kids. Jason LaVeris / Getty Images

The documents, which were filed Monday, also state that Cavallari will be "permitted" to use "marital funds" to buy a home she's wanted to purchase since November 2019.

The custody agreement states that the former couple's children will live at the family's current home in Nashville, Tennessee, with Cavallari and Cutler switching off every other week to stay with them there. The temporary agreement extends until Cavallari closes on and moves into her new home, which is also in Tennessee. The children will then "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time."

Cavallari and Cutler have agreed to be "Joint Primary Residence Parents," splitting custody 50/50 between them. Each parent will spend 182.5 days a year with the children, with Cutler's custody time beginning every other Friday after school until the following Friday, when he trades off with Cavallari.

"The parties shall continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis," the documents read.

The "Laguna Beach" alum and her ex will alternate the Easter and Thanksgiving holidays, as well as their children's fall and spring breaks from school. They will split their children's winter vacations, with Cavallari having custody of the kids for one half of the break and Cutler the other half.

According to the filings, Cavallari and Cutler agreed to forgo child support payments. "Both parties have sufficient assets to provide for the support of the minor children while the minor children are in their respective care," the documents read.

Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, citing "irreconcilable differences" and claiming that he was the "primary caretaker" of the couple's children. In response, Cavallari alleged that she was the "primary residential parent" and that Cutler committed "inappropriate marital conduct."

According to court filings, the couple separated on April 7, when they returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas, where they stayed for three weeks at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. They began dating in 2010 and married in 2013.

Cavallari filed a motion last week asking the court to award her the necessary funds to buy the new residential property. In the motion, she alleged that the former NFL star initially said he'd give her the money but then refused when she wouldn't agree to his parenting plan.

In another court document filed last week, Cavallari revealed that she'd been looking for a new residence since the fall of 2019.

"The parties have been experiencing problems in their marriage for the past several years," it read. "Wife found a home she was going to purchase. She put a contract on the property, escrowed the funds and Husband never objected. Wife decided not to purchase the house, and the parties attempted to salvage the marriage."

"However, both parties realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."