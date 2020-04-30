Kristin Cavallari wants to live separately from Jay Cutler, her husband whom she's in the process of divorcing, but he won't allow her access to their money to buy a new home, according to recent court documents.

On Tuesday, the reality star, 32, filed a motion asking the court to award her the necessary funds, TODAY has confirmed. In the motion, she alleged that the former NFL star initially said he'd give her the money but then refused when she wouldn't agree to his parenting plan.

"Husband has been controlling and manipulative throughout the marriage," Cavallari's filing stated. "Husband is using the parties' funds in an attempt to control Wife and force her into accepting proposals which are not favorable to her ... He uses these funds to manipulate Wife into doing what he wants her to do."

Explaining why Cavallari wanted to purchase the house, the documents said that the couple had agreed to switch off staying with their three children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 — and that Cutler was returning to their home in Williamson County, Tennessee, and refusing to leave. While Cutler is with the kids, Cavallari needs somewhere close by to live, and her staying in the home would lead to "an unhealthy environment for their minor children," the filing read.

It continued: "Husband will attempt to engage Wife in an argument and make derogatory comments to her in front of the minor children. She fears this will only escalate as the divorce process progresses and that the children will suffer irreparable harm."

Cavallari's motion also argued that she "has contributed significantly to the wealth the parties have been able to accumulate" and "that the parties have the liquid assets she needs to buy a home without infringing on any portion of the estate to which Husband may be entitled."

In another court document also filed Tuesday, Cavallari revealed that she'd been looking for a new residence since fall of 2019.

"The parties have been experiencing problems in their marriage for the past several years," it read. "Wife found a home she was going to purchase. She put a contract on the property, escrowed the funds and Husband never objected. Wife decided not to purchase the house, and the parties attempted to salvage the marriage. However, both parties realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable."

It also alleged that Cutler knew about her plans to purchase a new home in November and didn't object.

Cutler's filings argue that the pair already owns several properties around the country and that purchasing the new house is a "frivolous and unnecessary expense."

The couple announced they were divorcing on Sunday on Instagram.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote in the post caption. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

Earlier this week, TODAY reported that Cutler filed for divorce first, citing "irreconcilable differences" and claiming that he was the "primary caretaker" of the children. In response, Cavallari alleged that she was the "primary residential parent" and that Cutler committed "inappropriate marital conduct."

According to court filings, the couple separated on April 7, when they returned to the U.S. from the Bahamas, where they stayed for three weeks at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. They began dating in 2010 and married in 2013.