Kirstin Cavallari has weathered some tough times in recent months, and now the reality TV star-turned-fashion designer has something to show for it.

On Tuesday, just four months after filing for divorce from Jay Cutler, Cavallari revealed that she got some meaningful new ink from celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy, aka Jonathan Valena.

“Tattoo time,” she captioned one in-progress pic she shared to Instagram.

In the shot, the 33-year-old has her left arm extended out as the artist works on an unseen design. But over on her Instagram Stories, her fans and followers had a chance to see exactly what “tattoo time” entailed.

As it turned out, the image on her left arm was a simple set of lowercase cursive letters — “cjs,” in honor of the three children she shares with Cutler, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. But what she revealed on her right wrist had a significance, too.

Kristin Cavallari got a symbol for “going through difficult times” tattooed just months after her split from Jay Cutler. kristincavallari/ Instagram

A photo of a minimalist butterfly, done in JonBoy’s signature single-needle style, accompanied a message the "Very Cavallari" star added to the shot.

“Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times,” she wrote.

It's not hard to guess what times she referring to with that message. In fact, back in April, when she took to Instagram to announce that she and Cutler, her husband of seven years and partner for more than a decade, were going their separate ways, she used the words "difficult time" in her post.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The two tats weren't the only new developments Cavallari shared in her Instagram Stories Tuesday. She also also offered a peek of herself doing what she described as "something I never thought I'd do..." — which was returning the favor by tattooing JonBoy — as other stars have done before her. JonBoy's famous clientele includes Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.