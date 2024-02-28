Kristin Cavallari seems to be in a new relationship!

On Feb. 27, Cavallari, 37, appeared to reveal she was dating someone new when she shared a photo of herself with her apparent new boyfriend, Mark Estes.

"He makes me happy 🤍," the "Laguna Beach" star captioned the pic.

Estes, who is 24, according to People, later reshared the same pic on his Instagram stories and placed two red heart emojis over the snap.

On Instagram, Cavallari's fans congratulated her on what seemed to be a budding new romance.

"Release your inhibitions 😮😍🔥," one person said.

Another said, "I just saw pics of him without a shirt on. Congratulations. 😂💖."

A third wrote, "The hottest couple ever I can’t."

Cavallari's new romance comes after she divorced her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, in 2022.

After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share their three kids — Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, together — called it quits.

"It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made," Cavallari told People in an interview.

Read on to learn more about Cavallari's new boyfriend.

Who is Mark Estes?

According to his Instagram bio, Estes lives in Nashville, which is the same city that Cavallari resides in, according to People.

On Instagram, Estes has posted pictures from his high school days where he played football, ran track & field and also honed his skills in basketball.

In 2017, Estes announced that he was going to Montana State University to play football.

"I would like to announce that I am committing to Montana State, couldn’t of done it without The support through friends, family, and God. #gocatsgo #bobcatfootball," he captioned the post.

In 2021, he was listed on the roster for Montana Tech University in Butte, Montana.

In November 2023, Estes also looked back on his time in football when he wrote an appreciation post about how much he loved the sport.

"What a ride. Thankful for the last 6 years of what this sport has brought me," he wrote alongside some pics on him on the field at Montana Tech. "Thanks to all the coaches and brothers I met along the way ❤️."

Estes also appears to be an avid outdoorsman. On Instagram, Estes has posted a handful of photos of him posing with fish he'd caught.

"Damnnnnnnnnnnn," a person wrote on one post featuring a large sailfish.

"Let’s go mark!!!" another wrote.