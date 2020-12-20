You always find your way back home!

Last night, Kristen Wiig returned to Studio 8H to host “Saturday Night Live” and kicked off the monologue for the last show before Christmas by reflecting on her time at "SNL." Joking that she even received employee of the month three times, Wiig acknowledged that while 2020 wasn’t the best year, she was still able to welcome twins with fiancé Avi Rothman via surrogate.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star, 47, also told the audience that when she’s feeling down, she likes to sing one of her favorite Christmas songs. Wiig started the performance off with the original lyrics to the "Sound of Music" classic "My Favorite Things" but twisted her rendition into a parody.

"Long beards on babies and mittens with wings, these are a few of my favorite things," she sang. "Jackets on ponies and bread on bologna, Hawk and Shalhoub are my two favorite Tonys, going to court dressed like 'Lord of the Rings,' these are a few of my favorite things.”

Wiig was then joined on stage by her former cast mate Maya Rudolph and told her, “Maya, truthfully, being on stage with you is one of my favorite things."

“Me too, buddy,” Rudolph replied. “But I noticed that some of the lyrics in your song were incorrect and didn’t make any sense. Do you mind if I sing the real ones?”

The music kicked in again before Rudolph began singing, “Pop rocks on hot dogs and mustard on lady, musical improv of Mr. Wayne Brady.”

Seconds into Rudolph’s rendition, Kate McKinnon joined the two on stage. “I’m sorry to interrupt, but those are not the words," she interrupted. "I was in a lederhosen choir as a child so let me do this. These are the actual, real words.”

Wiig quickly cut off McKinnon as she sang the correct lyrics, and Rudolph explained that “the way the song works is that you say your own favorite things.”

Wiig added: “Yes, because these times are so crazy that we’re living in that your favorite things are going to get a little crazier, too."

McKinnon nodded before singing one more verse with Rudolph and Wiig’s advice. (Spoiler: It seems like Mexican food has been a staple for the McKinnon throughout the pandemic.) Last, closing out the final verse, the three actors belted out, "Goodbye 2020, you really did stink, and now I don't feel so bad."

During last night's episode, Wiig also reprised two of her classic characters: the beloved Mindy Elise Grayson and Sue. The former is an old-fashioned Hollywood star, and the latter is easily excitable aunt who almost ruins her family's Christmas surprise.

Last night's episode, which featured Dua Lipa as the musical guest, marked the second time Wiig has hosted "SNL" this year. She previously returned in May for one of the at-home shows.