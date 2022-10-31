Weekend TODAY's Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander dazzled as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as part of TODAY's Las Vegas-themed Halloween festivities.

Welker and Alexander's costume nodded at a Sin City staple: Weddings. The co-anchors dressed as the newlyweds after tying the knot at a chapel in July 2022.

Welker wore a white wedding gown with a veil. Alexander, on his end, sported a white coat and a black bowtie. He also wore a wig to match Affleck's locks.

During their costume debut on the TODAY Plaza at Rockefeller Center, Welker and Alexander got into character. She took a selfie of them just before Alexander repeatedly said "I love you."

Then, they started walking down the aisle. "Let's get loud," Welker belted out, referencing Lopez's famous song. "We're married."

Alexander responded with, "I love you Mrs. Affleck," before dipping Welker. Indeed, after their wedding, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents viewed by TODAY.

With their July nuptials, Afflecks joined a long list of celebrities who got married in Vegas, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (sort of — they forgot a marriage license) and Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

TODAY's Vegas Halloween went beyond whirlwind weddings. Sheinelle Jones dressed up a showgirl, Craig Melvin was boxer Muhammad Ali, Jenna Bush Hager was Celine Dion, Willie Geist was Elvis, Al Roker was Sammy Davis Jr., Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer were David Copperfield and his assistant and Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were Cirque du Soleil performers.

