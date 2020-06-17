Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in new movie

Kristen Stewart is about to become royalty.

The 30-year-old actress has been cast to play Princess Diana in the movie "Spencer," a drama that centers around a weekend around Christmastime in the early 1990s when the former Diana Spencer decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was on its way to being over, according to Deadline. The movie will start production in 2021.

Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer," which will start filming next year. Getty Images

"Spencer" will be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, who directed the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie "Jackie," in which Natalie Portman played another famous woman who endlessly fascinated the public — Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

Stewart has also lived life under the heavy spotlight herself after starring in the blockbuster "Twilight" films when she was still a teenager and dating co-star Robert Pattinson.

"Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need," Larraín told Deadline. "The combination of those elements made me think of her. ... I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

Diana, who is the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, and Charles separated in 1992; their divorce was finalized in 1996. She then died in 1997 at 36 in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi.

"Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life," Larraín said. "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Stewart isn't the only one who will be portraying the Princess of Wales on screen, as newcomer Emma Corrin, 24, has been cast to play a young Diana in season four of the Netflix hit "The Crown."

"I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin wrote on Instagram last year. "Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring."