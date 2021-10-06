Kristen Stewart and ‘Spencer’ cast step into limelight in eye-catching new movie posters

We’re getting a new look at the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, “Spencer.”

A quintet of new posters of the film’s stars in their roles have been shared, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Major Gregory Alistair, Sally Hawkins as Diana’s royal dresser and Sean Harris as royal chef Darren McGrady.

The posters offer a more revealing glimpse at the cast playing their parts. In August, a poster with Stewart teased fans. It showed the actor with her back to the camera and her head buried into the white dress she’s wearing.

The first full-length trailer for “Spencer” came out last week. Set during Christmas 1991, the movie takes place at a period when Diana mulled over the state of her marriage to Prince Charles.

“‘Spencer’ is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Stewart told Deadline in January.

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

The first photo from the movie was released in January and had fans talking about how Stewart looked just like the late princess. Almost two months later, another picture surfaced with Stewart wearing a replica of the sapphire and diamond engagement ring Charles gave to her in 1981.

“Spencer,” due in theaters Nov. 5, is directed by Pablo Larraín, who helmed 2016’s “Jackie,” in which Natalie Portman tackled the role of another high profile personality, Jackie Kennedy.

