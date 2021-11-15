Kristen Stewart recalls chemistry she had with Robert Pattinson at 'Twilight' audition

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's "Twilight" characters shared an instant mutual attraction, and it sounds like the two actors were also quite smitten with each other at first sight.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Stewart commented about her former co-star and ex-boyfriend and what it was like to audition with him for the hit film series.

"Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke cast Stewart as the film's leading lady, Bella Swan, and when it came time to find her leading man, Edward Cullen, Hardwicke invited hopefuls to her home to audition with Stewart and practice a kissing scene.

“It was so clear who worked,” Stewart, 31, said during her interview.

Stewart and Pattinson at a U.K. premiere of "Twilight" in 2008 Jon Furniss / WireImage

Explaining why she thinks Pattinson was chosen, Stewart said she practically swooned when he auditioned. “I was literally just, like ...” she said.

Stewart also admired the British actor's "intellectual approach that was combined with 'I don’t give a f--- about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'"

It's something she could really relate to. "And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same,’” she said. “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

The duo's on-screen chemistry translated into real life and they went on to date for several years. Most recently, Pattinson has been linked to model Suki Waterhouse, and Stewart is now engaged to writer Dylan Meyer.

Some people are still hoping that the former flames will reunite on the big screen one day. Case in point? After Pattinson was cast in the upcoming film "The Batman," a social media campaign to cast Stewart alongside her ex quickly ensued.

Variety recently chatted with Stewart and asked if she would ever consider playing the role of Joker in a Batman film. She seemed to shut down the idea.

“Let’s do something new,” she said.

Still, she said she was flattered that people thought she should play the famous villain.

“I love the energy behind that,” she said. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Related: