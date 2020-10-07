Kristen Stewart reveals how she is preparing to play Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is working hard to capture the late Princess Diana’s posh accent in the upcoming film “Spencer.”

“We don’t start shooting until mid-January,” the 30-year-old actor told InStyle. “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular.”

Stewart, who was cast in the new movie in June, noted that she enlisted the help of a dialect coach to help nail Diana’s distinct cadence. She’s also been studying up on the humanitarian’s life.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” Stewart revealed. “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

The movie’s director, Pablo Larraín, has full confidence in his leading lady.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Deadline in June. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

“Spencer,” will chronicle one weekend in the early ‘90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, according to Deadline.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” Larraín said. “Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big, big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie".

Diana and Prince Charles, who married in 1981, separated in 1992, before formally divorcing in 1996. One year later, Diana died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris. At the time, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12, respectively.

“She died years after where our story is set and so we don’t deal with that,” Larraín said. “It’s only three days of her life and in that very small amount of time, you’re able to get into a wider, bigger perspective of who she was."